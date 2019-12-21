× Mother of four dies in fatal Buckingham County crash

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday evening in Buckingham County.

A family of six was traveling east in a buggy on Route 60 when they were struck in the rear by George M. Lee, 67, of Buckingham, Va. The buggy was equipped with flashing lights and a reflective triangle.

John Yoder, 36, was thrown from the buggy. Four children — two boys and two girls ranging in age from 2 years to 10 years old — were transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Sylvia Yoder, 31, was transported to UVA Medical Center and succumbed to her injuries Saturday morning.

Lee was charged with reckless driving. Alcohol is not being considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

One of the two horses had to be euthanized at the scene. The other horse was transported from the scene by a vet for treatment of serious injuries.