Christmas bike giveaway is ‘our way of showing love,’ pastor says

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Christmas came early Saturday for hundreds of kids at the Bikes for Christ event.

The bicycles were donated by churches across Central Virginia and brought to Worship and Praise Church in Henrico for the kids to come and find their perfect match.

Pastor Timothy Kervin said the church has been giving away bikes for five years.

Kervin said he did not receive his first bike until he was 14, and he doesn't want other kids to have to wait as long as he did to get their first set of wheels.

“The greatest gift that anybody could give is the gift of love,” Kervin said. “This is our way of showing love to parents and children all over the city and county.”

Kervin said nearly 300 kids went home with brand new bikes.