Bicyclist struck and killed in South Richmond's Southside

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are searching for a car involved in a deadly hit-and-run in the city’s southside.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck in the 5600 block of Hull Street around 10:19 pm Friday night near the Food Lion.

Police arrived and found an adult black male hit by a vehicle as he rode his bicycle in the area.

According to RPD members of the Richmond Ambulance Authority attempted medical treatment but later pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Detectives have not yet released the victim’s name.

Investigators say the suspected vehicle took off after hitting the victim and they have no description to work with.

If you have any information you can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (804) 780-1000.