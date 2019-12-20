× Weekend Events: Miracle of Christmas-Live at the Zoo, Richmond Nativity Pageant

RICHMOND, Va.–

17TH Annual Miracle of Christmas-Live at the Zoo, December 21-23

The annual pageant is a reenactment of the Christmas Story with zoo animals and cast members set against a period-appropriate backdrop presented at 7:00, 7:45 and 8:30 p.m. Gates will open at 6:15 pm. The Metro Richmond Zoo is located at 8300 Beaver Bridge Road, Moseley, VA- behind Grange Hall Elementary School off Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County, VA. Admission and parking are free. Each pageant lasts twenty minutes with three performances per evening. Musical performances from local community, school, and church instrumental and vocal groups will precede each pageant. The pageant is open to the community free of charge thanks to volunteers who donate their time and talent. The 2019 pageant will be Overflow parking is available at Grange Hall Elementary School with free shuttle service to the zoo. Refreshments will be sold for a nominal fee to benefit local charities. For more information, call (804) 739-5666, or visit the website at www.metrorichmondzoo.com.

Richmond Nativity Pageant Sunday, Dec. 22, 7pm

The annual Richmond Nativity Pageant returns this year, at a new, indoor location – The Scottish Rite Temple, at 4202 Hermitage Road in Richmond. This free event is Sunday, gates will open at 6:15 and will feature a cast and crew of over 200 people. For more about the Richmond Nativity Pageant by visiting www.richmondnativitypageant.com or call 804-355-3800. Parking and admission are free. For more information visit https://www.richmondnativitypageant.com/index.html and for the announcement click on https://www.richmondnativitypageant.com/f/2019_Nativity_Announcement.pdf

Bikes for Christ Give-Away, Saturday, December 21st

Worship and Praise Church in Henrico is once again offering hundreds of free bikes to kids ages 5-12 this weekend. To receive a free bike, parents must register their child in advance by calling the church at 804-648-8031 between 10am and 2pm. The bike giveaway is at 12 noon Dec. 21 at Worship and Praise Church 3826 Nine Mile Road. Donations of bikes can be made on the day of the bike give-away or by going to the campaign’s GO-FUND ME page “BIKES-FOR-CHRIST-2019”, https://www.gofundme.com/f/bikes-for-christ-2019

Richmond Ballet’s The Nutcracker, through Dec. 23

Accompany by the Richmond Symphony at Dominion Energy Center, 600 East Grace Street, Richmond, Stoner Winslett celebrates her 40th season as Artistic Director staging her acclaimed version of The Nutcracker. See Tchaikovsky’s music as both Clara and audiences are taken on a journey through an enchanted snowy forest, to the Kingdom of Sweets. The Nutcracker continues to charm generations. The ballet opens Friday at 7, for more showtimes and performances visit https://www.richmondballet.com/nutcracker/ or call 804-344-0906. Tickets start at $25.

Legendary Santa at the Children’s Museum of Richmond through Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2626 W. Broad Street in Richmond, a Richmond legend for the entire family can see.

Santa’s Hours: 9am-5pm Daily through December 23; 9am-2pm on Christmas Eve

Ice Skating – daily through January 4. Legendary Santa brought a little piece of the North Pole with him this year!

Legendary Santa Background – Legendary Santa has been delighting families in Richmond since 1936. He’s been at the Children’s Museum since 2005. Families can still experience many of the traditions from the original Santaland at Miller & Rhodes including Snow Queen & Elf, Santa’s Daily drops down the Chimney, and the Fawn Shop at the Children’s Museum while Tea with Santa happens at the Hilton Richmond Downtown in the renovated Miller & Rhodes building. More information about Legendary Santa can be found online: www.childrensmuseumofrichmond/legendarysanta

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Nightly through Jan. 6 from 5 – 10 p.m. (Closed Dec. 24 and 25). The holiday season brings many events and activities for the whole family to Richmond, including the Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden. The holiday tradition features one million twinkling lights, handcrafted botanical decorations, model trains, holiday dinners, fire pit with s’mores and hot chocolate (for purchase); nightly family activities & more. This year’s theme “Magic in the Air” is inspired by things that fly. Fireflies and flying pigs, spaceships and unicorns take flight across the Garden, suspended on radiant wings of light and even an astronaut made of lights. The show runs from 5 10 p.m. nightly but is closed Dec. 24 and 25, 1800 Lakeside Avenue in Richmond. Tickets $13 for adults | $8 for children age 3-12 For more information call at 804-262-9887 or visit them online at www.lewisginter.org.

Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village, now through Dec 31, 5:30 — 10 p.m.

Christmas light and music shows, with over two million LED lights, displayed over a 2.5-mile route, synchronized to rocking Christmas music played through your own car stereo. Every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday night, through Christmas Eve, Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village is giving $5 off admission to anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy for Mason’s Toy Box. Mason’s Toy Box is a nonprofit organization established in 2011 to honor Mason Clark Thomas. Mason fought a rare childhood cancer from age 5 to age 11 and lost his battle on June 20th, 2011. Donations for teens and babies are the biggest need. Tickets: $25 for car admission (1-9 passengers), Meadow Event Park, 13191 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell. For more details visit http://www.illuminatelightshow.com

Toy Drive for Blackwell Community, Dec. 21

Conscious Community Wear with Dreamers Academy Foundation, Pig & Brew Restaurant, and the Hull Street Alliance Association will be conducting a Toy Drive for children of the Blackwell Community on Saturday, from 10a.m. to 12pm. The toy drive will be held at the Pig & Brew Restaurant location 1313 Hull Street, Richmond. For more information visit https://consciouscommunitywear.com/ https://dafincrva.org/ or https://www.pigandbrew.com/