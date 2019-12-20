Three ways to stay healthy around the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. – Are you struggling to stick to your holiday habits this holiday season? Between work parties, family gatherings and shopping for presents, it can be difficult. Dr. Steven Bishop joins us this morning to offer three tips on how to stay healthy throughout the holiday season. For more from Dr. Bishop and the PartnerMD team, visit their website by clicking here.
