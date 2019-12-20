Police seek witnesses in Richmond hit-and-run that left man severely injured

RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond Police are seeking anyone who witnessed a hit-and-run crash last week that left a man critically injured.

Police believe the crash occurred sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11:15 p.m. on December 13.

Police say a 64-year-old man was hit by a vehicle in the 3900 block of East Broad Rock Road in South Richmond. The victim was found lying on the corner of McGuire Drive and East Broad Rock Road.

He was transported to the hospital where he is being treated for severe injuries.

The Richmond Police Department’s Special Operations Division-Traffic Crash Team is investigating the crash.

“A witness driving by called 911 and stayed on scene, but no one has come forward to say they saw this crash happen,” said Detective G. Drago. “As of now, we do not have a vehicle description, so we need the public’s help to solve this case.”

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Detective Drago at (804) 646-1369 or (804) 510-4182 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. Or use the P3 smartphone app. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.