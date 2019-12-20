RICHMOND, Va. - The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond has created a unique experience to "step inside" a famous painting. By simulating the setting in Edward Hopper's painting Western Motel, the museum has designed a place guests can stay overnight and get an exclusive view inside the exhibition Edward Hopper and the American Hotel. Our Jessica Noll stayed the night Thursday and filed this live report with us Friday morning. Be sure to watch Virginia This Morning on Monday to learn more about the exhibition.
Hopper Hotel Experience at VMFA
