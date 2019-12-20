× Frontier by Alamo serving Texas flair in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Local pit master Chris Davis hit two milestones in Church Hill in recent months.

First, in September he purchased the remaining parcels that house his longtime restaurant Alamo BBQ at 2202 and 2204 Jefferson Ave. for $204,000, according to city property records.

Then in October, he and wife and co-owner Juliette Highland quietly opened Frontier by Alamo, their new restaurant around the corner at 412 N. 25th St.

Keep reading on Richmond BizSense.

Love trying new restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!

