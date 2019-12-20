Free annual Community Christmas Day Dinner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Community Christmas Day Dinner preparations are underway now through December 23rd for Bridging RVA’s 5th annual dinner, which will be held at Congregation Beth Ahabah on December 25th from 10am to 3pm. Last year, nearly 700 Richmond-area residents in need of a hot meal and fellowship attended. Congregation Beth Ahabah is located at 111 W. Franklin Street in Richmond. To learn more about the event and volunteer opportunities, click here.