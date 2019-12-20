Missing Powhatan man last seen driving red Ford Taurus

Posted 8:58 am, December 20, 2019, by

PLEASE SHARE: Charles Roby Sparks Jr., 79, is living with dementia. He left his Powhatan home early Friday morning in a 2000 burgundy/red in color Ford Taurus with VA License plates YEU-2267.

“Sparks should be wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and a gray windbreaker,’ according to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office. “[He] frequents Walmart, Wegmans, and Kohl’s in Midlothian.”

He also travels to the VA Hospital in Richmond.

Anyone with any information was asked to call the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656 or Powhatan Crimes Solvers at 804-403-4357. Thank you.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.