Missing Powhatan man last seen driving red Ford Taurus

PLEASE SHARE: Charles Roby Sparks Jr., 79, is living with dementia. He left his Powhatan home early Friday morning in a 2000 burgundy/red in color Ford Taurus with VA License plates YEU-2267.

“Sparks should be wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt, and a gray windbreaker,’ according to the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office. “[He] frequents Walmart, Wegmans, and Kohl’s in Midlothian.”

He also travels to the VA Hospital in Richmond.

Anyone with any information was asked to call the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656 or Powhatan Crimes Solvers at 804-403-4357. Thank you.