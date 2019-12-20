Chesterfied man killed on Genito Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police identified the Chesterfield man killed on Genito Road as 23-year-old Cameron E. Smith.

"[Smith was driving a Honda sedan east on Genito Road] when he crossed the westbound lane, went into the ditch, reentered the road and struck a westbound Jeep," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "At this point in the investigation, speed appears to be a factor in the crash."

The crash was reported along the 19600 block of Genito Road at about 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 19.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

