Bree Sison brightens the spirits of military mom who has giving heart

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of thousands of men and women serving in the U.S. Armed Forces will not be home for the holidays this year.

For their families, the season is a bit less festive.

During the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Bree Sison, a military wife herself, wanted to brighten the spirits of a neighbor whose son just joined the Marine Corps.

Necima Mitton is a military mom who has made an impact on her life. Mitton’s only child, 19-year-old Joshua, will be at basic training for the next several months.

“So, when I came to town by myself, he (husband) was deployed… and you were so good to me… You checked on me all the time and touched my heart so much,” said Sison. “We do this thing called CBS 6 Gives where we give back to people who do great things for other people.”

Sison presented Mitton with flowers, a book for military moms, and a Visa gift card so she can go see her son graduate in March.

Also, in support of the new recruits, Sison will join Necima’s family in wearing a bracelet fashioned out of a standard military boot blouser.

“We are all going to were them and think of Joshua and send him good vibes, say a prayer, and make sure that he knows he’s in our thoughts as he goes through training,” said Sison.

“Thank you, to every military family, for sharing in the sacrifices necessary to protect our country all year long,” she added.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.