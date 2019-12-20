Ambulance crash at busy Henrico intersection investigated

Posted 1:17 pm, December 20, 2019, by

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into an ambulance in western Henrico Friday morning.

“A Hanover Fire-EMS ambulance was transporting a patient to a local area hospital under emergency conditions and was involved in a motor vehicle crash. The ambulance was struck on the front driver-side quarter panel by an oncoming vehicle,” a Hanover Fire spokesperson said. “The patient, who was being transported by Hanover Fire-EMS was transferred to a Henrico County Fire Department unit and continued to the hospital.”

The crash was reported at about 10:17 a.m. at the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Hungary Road.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.