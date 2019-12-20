× Ambulance crash at busy Henrico intersection investigated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a car crashed into an ambulance in western Henrico Friday morning.

“A Hanover Fire-EMS ambulance was transporting a patient to a local area hospital under emergency conditions and was involved in a motor vehicle crash. The ambulance was struck on the front driver-side quarter panel by an oncoming vehicle,” a Hanover Fire spokesperson said. “The patient, who was being transported by Hanover Fire-EMS was transferred to a Henrico County Fire Department unit and continued to the hospital.”

The crash was reported at about 10:17 a.m. at the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Hungary Road.

This is a developing story.