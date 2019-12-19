Watch talking Tom cutout shower surprised shoppers with gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Would you stop and talk to a life-sized cutout of CBS 6 meteorologist Tom Patton if it called out to you? Fortunately some people shopping for grocery did stop and chat.

As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Tom set up his cutout at a Richmond-area Food Lion and used it to surprise shoppers.

Those who stopped to answer a trivia question received a gift card from Tom, who was hiding in a back room and monitoring the conversations via hidden camera.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.