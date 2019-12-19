Watch talking Tom cutout shower surprised shoppers with gifts

Posted 9:03 am, December 19, 2019, by , Updated at 09:09AM, December 19, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- Would you stop and talk to a life-sized cutout of CBS 6 meteorologist Tom Patton if it called out to you? Fortunately some people shopping for grocery did stop and chat.

As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Tom set up his cutout at a Richmond-area Food Lion and used it to surprise shoppers.

Those who stopped to answer a trivia question received a gift card from Tom, who was hiding in a back room and monitoring the conversations via hidden camera.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.