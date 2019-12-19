‘Decemberween’ returns to Diversity Thrift to celebrate New Years Eve in style

RICHMOND, Va. — One of Richmond’s most eccentric New Year’s Eve celebrations returns this December to ring in the new year with an evening of live and electronic music, costumes, and interactive art galore.

Party Liberation Front’s (PLF) annual ‘Decemberween’ event returns for 2020, bringing their annual over-the-top New Year celebration to Diversity Thrift’s 15,000 square foot event space and outdoor area.

On New Years Eve, the warehouse space will be transformed into a variety of immersive environments for fire performance, live and electronic music, interactive art installations, circus arts, stage performances, outdoor pyro-sculptures, “mutant vehicle” showcases, libation stations and food trucks.

Known for their “Pyro Circus” showcases, the New Years’ event will display a dazzling collective of the East Coast’s top fire performers who will light up the night with flame-filled performances, flow arts, fire breathing, and illuminating spectacles.

PLF, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is dedicated to cultivating a creative community by funding and facilitating art creation, art grants, art and performance education, and free public events in Richmond VA and beyond.

Featured performers include:

MUSIC BY:

Illexxandra (NYC)

Mr Jennings

KirbyBright (Asheville, NC)

Dj Shakey (NYC)

Dj Kitana (Morgantown, WVa)

Reinhold b2b Vogel (aka Dem Bois)

Dj GON

Akasha

Oh No (Raleigh)

DJ Citron (Charlotte, NC)

Shyguy (Raleigh, NC)

Yogamuffin

DJ GoDiva

La Liaison

Dirt Thurston

Yerba Matt Ayye (DC)

Sunrizen ft yoga with Zoe

Secret Bonus Level and Friends

Dreaddy Bear with Space Koi

Magnetite

T-Rav

The Embalmers (live surf rock)

WORLD BAZAAR

LIVE PAINTING/DRAWING:

Creepy Girl Cultt: The artwork of Jenée Harrison

Molly Chopin- Visionary Art

James Wallace the Artist

Jessica Camilli

KayLay Creations

Tiffany Machler/Art by Nugget

Zarambo art

FIRE PERFORMERS:

Sunset & Chill

Luciole Liberation, LLC (MD)

Laterna Dance Company

The Amazing Helios

Tickets are available for purchase and include admission to the event as well as one libation station ticket, a tarot card easing and an event print.