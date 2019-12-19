Police make second arrest in deadly double shooting at Fredericksburg apartment complex

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police have arrested a second 19-year-old suspect in a double shooting that killed one man and left another wounded at a Fredericksburg apartment complex Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Kenmore Avenue just before 9:05 p.m.

When police arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Jamil Washington, 34, of Fredericksburg died at the scene, according to police.

A second victim was taken to a nearby hospital, where he received medical attention and was released from the hospital early Sunday morning.

“Officers set up a perimeter around the apartment complex and began investigating while detectives responded to the incident,” Sarah Kirkpatrick with Fredericksburg Police said Sunday.

Police said the three suspects were wearing masks.

Officials said 19-year-old Darian Lamar Wilhoit Jones, of Stafford County, was arrested Monday on felony charges of capital murder, attempted capital murder, attempted robbery, and use of a firearm in a commission of a felony.

Wilhoit Jones is being held without bond at Prince William County Adult Detention Center.

Additionally, officers charged 19-year-old Maurice Richardson Jr., of Woodbridge, on a charge of conspiracy to commit a felony.

Officials said Richardson turned himself into the Alexandria Police and is being held at the Alexandria Detention Center.

“The investigation is still active and ongoing,” Kirkpatrick said.

If you have information that could help investigators, call Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.