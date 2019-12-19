× Bikes for Christ Give-Away 2019

RICHMOND, Va.– Bikes for Christ Give-Away, Saturday, December 21st

Worship and Praise Church in Henrico is once again offering hundreds of free bikes to kids ages 5-12 this weekend. To receive a free bike, parents must register their child in advance by calling the church at 804-648-8031 between 10am and 2pm. The bike giveaway is at 12 noon Dec. 21 at Worship and Praise Church 3826 Nine Mile Road.

Donations of bikes can be made on the day of the bike give-away or by going to the campaign’s GO-FUND ME page “BIKES-FOR-CHRIST-2019”, https://www.gofundme.com/f/bikes-for-christ-2019