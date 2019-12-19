Genito Road closed after deadly crash
Arrest made after teenage suspect, delivery driver shot in Petersburg

Bikes for Christ Give-Away 2019

Posted 3:09 pm, December 19, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va.– Bikes for Christ Give-Away, Saturday, December 21st

Worship and Praise Church in Henrico is once again offering hundreds of free bikes to kids ages 5-12 this weekend. To receive a free bike, parents must register their child in advance by calling the church at 804-648-8031 between 10am and 2pm. The bike giveaway is at 12 noon Dec. 21 at Worship and Praise Church 3826 Nine Mile Road.

Donations of bikes can be made on the day of the bike give-away or by going to the campaign’s GO-FUND ME page “BIKES-FOR-CHRIST-2019”, https://www.gofundme.com/f/bikes-for-christ-2019

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.