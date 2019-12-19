Genito Road closed after 1 killed, 1 injured in wreck

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Authorities said one person was killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that closed a stretch of Genito Road in Chesterfield County Thursday afternoon.

Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said crews were called to the 19600 block of Genito Road not far from Bailey Farm Road just after 2 p.m.

#TrafficAlert 19600 Genito Road is closed in all directions due to a crash. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/hbpuw0WLZW — Chesterfield Police (@CCPDVa) December 19, 2019

VDOT officials said the wreck has closed all west and eastbound lanes as of 2:49 p.m.

Drivers were warned to expect delays.

There is no word yet on what caused the crash.

No additional details were available at last check.

