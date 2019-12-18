Virginia State Police trooper injured in Dinwiddie crash

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia State Police Trooper was injured after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Turkey Egg Road and Courthouse Road. The crash involved a Ford Sedan and a state police SUV.

Police have not released information about the crash at this time.

Sources tell CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that the trooper driving the SUV was transported to the hospital with back injuries.

Those sources say the female driver of the sedan was also transported to the hospital. There is no word on her condition at this time.

This is a developing story.