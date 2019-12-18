Mom pleads guilty to neglect after her 4-year-old son fatally shot himself

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The mother charged with felony abuse and neglect following the death of her four-year-old son to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, pled guilty in Henrico Circuit Court Wednesday.

Tiara Jefferson said her son Demetrius got a hold of a gun back in May and accidentally shot himself while she was sleeping in her Henrico apartment.

In a 9 a.m. hearing, Tiara Jefferson entered an Alford Plea, meaning she still asserted her innocence but realized The Commonwealth had enough evidence to find her guilty for felony abuse and neglect.

Some of that evidence indicated that the story Jefferson initially told investigators didn’t always add up. It alleged that Jefferson had taken drugs, dosed off, possibly leaving the child unattended for two to three hours, according to Commonwealth's Attorney, Toni Randall.

In court, Randall also said the gun was kept in Jefferson’s brother’s bedroom in a child’s shoebox at the top of the closet --a place Jefferson said she had seen Demetrius climb to prior to his death, according to the Commonwealth.

Following the hearing, Jefferson declined to make a comment to CBS 6 crews.

The charge of felony abuse and neglect carries with it a possible sentence of two to 10 years. Jefferson is set to be sentenced on March 10, 2020.