Three arrested after striking several police cars in vehicle stolen from work zone

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Three people have been arrested after striking two police cars during a chase in a vehicle stolen from a construction site.

Around 8:30 p.m., Virginia State Police received reports of a Curtis crash cushion truck that was stolen from a work zone on I-95 at the 88.6 mile marker.

A trooper then located the vehicle on Route 1 near Lewistown road.

The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, with the driver “recklessly taking several side streets off of Route 1” and striking two marked trooper vehicles in the process.

The pursuit ended with the subject stopping on Route 1 just south of Ashcake Road.

Two men and one woman were taken into custody.

One trooper sustained minor injuries after his vehicle was struck and was transported to the hospital for treatment. No further injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending at this time.