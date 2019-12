Search Warrant: Bullets, shotgun found after Henrico twin fatally shot

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A newly released search warrant has revealed details about what police found at the scene of a double shooting where a twin brother was fatally shot.

Henrico Police responded to an eastern Henrico home in the 7700 block of Wilton Road around 4 a.m. on December 12 after someone called 911 from the address and then hung up. Police were updated by dispatch of an open line with yelling and possible shots fired.

Officers responded to the home and found 22-year-old Konner Englehart of Henrico deceased. Englehart’s brother, Kameron, was also shot but was released from the hospital.

Robert Arthur Thorpe, Jr., 34, of Chesterfield County, was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Family members tell CBS 6 that Thorpe was the boyfriend of the twin’s mother.

Detectives collected clothing, cartridge cases, shotshells, shotgun, cartridge, bullets, scale with powder, cellular phone and jewelry inside the home, according to the warrant.

Swabs of red stains, a b.b. gun, backpack, money, chargers, comb, toothbrush, body oil, a contact lens case, watch, watchband, and contact lens cleaner were also obtained.

“Officer B. Jones arrived at the scene and located Robert Thorpe coming out of the woodline near the property,” the warrant stated. “Officer Jones observed blood on the shirt of Mr. Thorpe.”

Twin died shielding brother, family says

Family members say the twins were inseparable and they believe Konner is the reason Kameron survived.

“Konner shielded Kameron from the bullets that Rob was shooting at him as he was trying to get away,” said Cody Taylor, the victim’s brother-in-law. “Konner Englehart died saving his brother.”

Police have not released any information on a motive for this shooting, but family members say there`s been a history of tension between the brothers and their mom’s boyfriend.

“Really, he (Thorpe) has been trouble for a while,” said sister, Kenzie Taylor. “And I’ve been telling my mom ‘you need to stay away from this guy,’ and she acts like he has good intentions, but I can sniff that out.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Konner’s funeral and cremation.

“This is the worst thing that I could imagine happen to my baby brother especially right before Christmas,” the family posted. “Tell someone you love them, today.”

Another loss for the Englehart family

Family members count Konner’s murder as their second loss in just two years.

The eldest sibling, Kyle Englehart, went missing while hunting with a friend in January 2018.

Englehart and friend Austin Savage disappeared January 3 after they left Jamestown Island marina in a boat to work on a duck hunting blind along the James River.

Kyle’s body was along the James River, in James City County west of the Ferry, according to the Virginia Department of Game & Inland Fisheries.

“They got caught up in the January 3rd winter storm that night,” a Virginia Game and Inland Fisheries spokesperson said.

Savage’s body was recovered March 4, on Tyler’s Beach in Isle of Wight County.

His death was also determined to be drowning.

“I know Kameron is going to take it much harder than me because I’ve already lost my older brother who I’ve had since birth,” Taylor stated.