Savory BBQ chicken salad

RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh of The Kitchen Magician Catering Company shares his delicious BBQ chicken salad recipe! For more information about The Kitchen Magician Catering Services, visit the website here.
BBQ Chicken Salad
serves 4
INGREDIENTS
- 3 cups cooked chicken cubed
- 1/2 cup of BBQ sauce
- 6 cups romaine lettuce chopped
- 1 cup ranch dressing
- 1 cup corn, roasted and cut off the cob
- 1 15 ounces can black beans rinsed and drained
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes sliced in half
- 1 cup jicama diced
- ½ cup Monterey Jack cheese shredded
- ½ cup cheddar cheese Shredded
- 1 avocado diced
- 1/2 cup green onions thinly sliced
- 1 1/2 cups tortilla strips
Ranch Dressing Recipe
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/2 cup buttermilk
- 1 teaspoon fresh dill weed
- 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon dried chives
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/8 teaspoon finely cracked pepper
- freshly squeezed lemon juice to taste
Instructions
- Whisk together the mayo, sour cream and milk until smooth.
- Add the spices and whisk until combined.
- Add the lemon and whisk again.
- Pour into a jar and chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
Plate up Salad
INSTRUCTIONS
- Place the lettuce in a large bowl and toss with 1/2 cup of the ranch dressing.
- Toss the chicken in the BBQ sauce and place it on top of the lettuce.
- Arrange the corn, beans, tomatoes, jicama, cheese, avocado, green onions and tortilla strips over the lettuce.
- Drizzle with the remaining 1/4 cup of ranch dressing and serve.