In November, the Richmond Police Department teamed up with Richmond Firefighters Association I.A.F.F. Local 995 and partnered with Operation Warm to purchase coats for the students.

Operation Warm is a nonprofit that manufactures and gifts brand new coats to children in need. Through partnering with firefighters, police, churches, libraries and service clubs, the organization identifies communities in need and distributes the coats.

“Operation Warm believes that every child, regardless of circumstance, deserves to feel the warmth, confidence and hope that comes from the gift of something new, made just for them.”