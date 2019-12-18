× Police: victim ‘minding his own business’ prior to Hopewell shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. — Hopewell police are investigating following a shooting on Wednesday morning.

Around 11:20 a.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of Berry Street for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, according to police, said that he was “minding his own business” when unknown offender(s) began shooting at him.

However, police said that the victim was uncooperative with detectives and that she shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence at this time.

Mr. Jones was transported to John Randolph Medical Center with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed the shooting, were traveling in and/or around the area at the time or have any information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Benjamin Ransom of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804) 541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.