‘A den of hell’
WATCH LIVE: CBS 6 News

Police investigating Hopewell dollar store robbery

Posted 4:26 pm, December 18, 2019, by

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are working to identify the man caught on camera robbing a Hopewell dollar store.

On Tuesday around 9 p.m., officers responded to a robbery that had just occurred at the Family Dollar store at 1033 Elm Street.

An investigation reveals that a masked man entered the business with a gun, approached the register and demanded money. He then left headed towards the railroad tracks.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 30 years of age, and 6’0” tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green poncho jacket with a gray hoody underneath and a covering over his face.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have information regarding this crime or who may have been traveling in and/or around the area at the time or have any information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804)
541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.