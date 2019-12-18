× Police investigating Hopewell dollar store robbery

HOPEWELL, Va. — Police are working to identify the man caught on camera robbing a Hopewell dollar store.

On Tuesday around 9 p.m., officers responded to a robbery that had just occurred at the Family Dollar store at 1033 Elm Street.

An investigation reveals that a masked man entered the business with a gun, approached the register and demanded money. He then left headed towards the railroad tracks.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 30 years of age, and 6’0” tall with a thin build. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a green poncho jacket with a gray hoody underneath and a covering over his face.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have information regarding this crime or who may have been traveling in and/or around the area at the time or have any information to provide, to contact Lead Detective Keith Krueger of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at (804)

541-2284. Persons with information on this crime and who wish to remain anonymous may contact the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline in Hopewell at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.