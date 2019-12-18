NARI Annual Remodeling Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Undergoing a home renovation can be one of the most nerve-racking yet rewarding experiences as a homeowner. Selecting the right people to do the work is key! The latest issue of R•Home magazine features the NARI Contractor of the Year Award Winner. Joining us this morning is Teresa Mueller, owner of Closet Factory, and Edward Lane, President of Lane Homes & Remodeling to talk about homeowner happiness during the renovation process.

To learn more about NARI, visit www.naricentralva.org or email info@naricentralva.org. In the meantime, be sure to pick up your copy of R•Home magazine or visit www.richmondmagazine.com for more tips on the renovation process.

{*THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY R•HOME MAGAZINE*}