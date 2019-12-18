Hundreds of Richmond students surprised with Christmas gifts: ‘They’re deserving. All of them’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Santa and his helpers came into town a bit early Wednesday morning to surprise students at Barack Obama Elementary School in Richmond.

All 350 students received three presents from Santa thanks to a few kind-hearted people from Chesterfield who heard some students were sad about Christmas because they weren't expecting any gifts.

They were able to get thousands of donations in just a few days and were able to give toys, games and holiday snacks for the kids to enjoy.

"It's about the magic and the kids. That's what it's always been about," said organizer Regina Bowen. "Just hearing the excitement and hearing 'can we take it home?' That was an honor."

Each classroom also received a bag of gifts for the teachers and kids to enjoy while at school.

"They're deserving. All of them. Whether they need it or not. This day will be special for all 350 students," said teacher Clair Carpenter.

A spirit of giving -- organizers hope will spread to others this holiday season.

"Because they deserve anything just like any of us. Regardless, we want to make sure that everyone has a Christmas and that's what we wanted to do," added Bowen.