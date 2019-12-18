Going. Going. Gone. Embattled developer’s Richmond properties sold at auction

Auctioneers with Tranzon work the room to secure buyers for several proeprtoes up for auction that were owned by developer Michael Hild and his wife Laura Dyer Hild. (J. Elias O’Neal)

RICHMOND, Va. — In about one hour Tuesday, a chunk of the Southside real estate holdings tied to embattled local businessman Michael Hild were snatched up at auction.

Nearly 100 bidders and onlookers packed a conference room at the Westin Richmond Hotel as auction house Tranzon Fox sold off properties in and around the Manchester neighborhood owned by Church Hill Ventures LLC, Kingfisher LLC and Gardenia LLC.

Those entities are tied legally to Hild’s wife, Laura Dyer Hild, and the properties up for auction included some that had been targeted for seizure by federal prosecutors in Michael’s criminal proceedings for an alleged reverse mortgage fraud. ‘

