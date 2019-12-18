WATCH LIVE: President Trump impeachment vote

Gingerbread cake

December 18, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Chef Travis Brust of The Williamsburg Inn shares his gingerbread cake recipe just in time for the holidays! For more information, click here.

 

Ingredients:

  • 2 each Eggs
  • 1 ½ cup Melted Butter
  • 1 cup Granulated Sugar
  • 1 cup Molasses
  • 3 ½ cup All-purpose Flour
  • 1 tsp  Nutmeg, Ground
  • 2 tsp Cinnamon, Ground
  • 2 tsp Ginger, Ground
  • 2 tsp Allspice, Ground
  • 1 tsp Salt
  • 3 tsp Baking Soda
  • 1 cup  Half and Half
  • 1 ½ cup Soaked Raisins

 

Directions:

  1. Beat the eggs, butter, sugar and molasses till incorporated
  2. Sift the dry ingredients together twice
  3. Add the dry indigents and the half and half alternately till combined
  4. Fold in the soaked and drained raisins
  5. Place into a greased and sugared 10 in. x 10 in.  pan
  6. Bake at 350°F oven for 30-40 minutes or till a pick is inserted and removed clean
  7. Cool
