RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Chef Travis Brust of The Williamsburg Inn shares his gingerbread cake recipe just in time for the holidays! For more information, click here.
Ingredients:
- 2 each Eggs
- 1 ½ cup Melted Butter
- 1 cup Granulated Sugar
- 1 cup Molasses
- 3 ½ cup All-purpose Flour
- 1 tsp Nutmeg, Ground
- 2 tsp Cinnamon, Ground
- 2 tsp Ginger, Ground
- 2 tsp Allspice, Ground
- 1 tsp Salt
- 3 tsp Baking Soda
- 1 cup Half and Half
- 1 ½ cup Soaked Raisins
Directions:
- Beat the eggs, butter, sugar and molasses till incorporated
- Sift the dry ingredients together twice
- Add the dry indigents and the half and half alternately till combined
- Fold in the soaked and drained raisins
- Place into a greased and sugared 10 in. x 10 in. pan
- Bake at 350°F oven for 30-40 minutes or till a pick is inserted and removed clean
- Cool