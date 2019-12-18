RICHMOND, Va. - December is the season of giving and spending. The average American incurs $1,000 in credit card debt during the holidays. Financial planner Jeremy D. Shipp, CFP, CLU, RICP, WMCP from Retirement Capital Planners, LLC. shares tips to free you from the social and financial pressures of gift giving and entertaining. Learn to set a budget, to effectively shop with cash versus credit and how to give your skills or services as gifts. For more information, click here.
Avoid a financial hangover
-
Gov. Northam proposes free community college for low-and middle-income students
-
Google wants to be your bank: It will soon offer checking accounts
-
Tiny homes give homeless Oklahoma teens a place to live independently
-
Richmond tattoo shop to host annual fundraiser for VCU Children’s Hospital
-
Yahoo could pay you $358 for its massive data breach settlement. Here’s how to claim it
-
-
“Keepers For Kids” tournament raising money to buy presents for hospitalized children
-
🎁Greg McQuade surprises woman who makes sure every child gets a birthday party
-
Laura French gifts family memorial plaque to honor murdered security guard
-
Understanding the impact of family caregiving
-
Attorney General: ‘Exercise caution’ when donating to assist hurricane victims
-
-
🎁Cheryl Miller brings ‘comfort and joy’ for Month of Giving
-
Hitting The Books
-
Trump and China confirm agreement on ‘phase one’ trade deal