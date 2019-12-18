WATCH LIVE: President Trump impeachment vote

Avoid a financial hangover

Posted 1:03 pm, December 18, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - December is the season of giving and spending. The average American incurs $1,000 in credit card debt during the holidays. Financial planner Jeremy D. Shipp, CFP, CLU, RICP, WMCP from Retirement Capital Planners, LLC. shares tips to free you from the social and financial pressures of gift giving and entertaining. Learn to set a budget, to effectively shop with cash versus credit and how to give your skills or services as gifts. For more information, click here.

