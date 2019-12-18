2019 Early Signing Day in RVA
Richmond, Va. – Wednesday opened the early signing day for National Letters of Intent and a handful of schools had athletes sign scholarship offers.
Below is a partial list and some sights and sounds from Wednesday’s ceremonies
ATLEE
Tyler Warren – Penn State (football)
Alex Oliver – VMI (Football)
COLLEGIATE
Charles Armstrong – Middlebury College (football)
Trey Boll – Wake Forest (football)
Gilbert Deglau – Davidson (football)
Hayden Johnson – Gettysburg College (track)
Charlotte Palmore – Amherst College (lacrosse)
Clay Ryan – Denison University (XC and track)
Edward Sinnott – Dickinson College (lacrosse)
J.D. Spotts – Randolph-Macon (lacrosse)
Quin Timmerman – Furman (lacrosse)
Nigel Williams – Northwestern (football)
DINWIDDIE
D’Anta Johnson – East Carolina (football)
HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Malcolm Greene – Clemson (football)
A.J. Wells – JMU (football)
Suirad Ware – East Carolina (football)
Evan Robinson – VMI (football)
Daytione Smith – Marshall (football)
THOMAS DALE
Chris Tyree – Notre Dame (football)
Jasiah Williams – Richmond (football)
Cole Garrett – VMI (baseball)
Max Trias – LaSalle (swimming)
Jacob Craig – Charleston (volleyball)