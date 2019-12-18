× 2019 Early Signing Day in RVA

Richmond, Va. – Wednesday opened the early signing day for National Letters of Intent and a handful of schools had athletes sign scholarship offers.

Below is a partial list and some sights and sounds from Wednesday’s ceremonies

ATLEE

Tyler Warren – Penn State (football)

Alex Oliver – VMI (Football)

COLLEGIATE

Charles Armstrong – Middlebury College (football)

Trey Boll – Wake Forest (football)

Gilbert Deglau – Davidson (football)

Hayden Johnson – Gettysburg College (track)

Charlotte Palmore – Amherst College (lacrosse)

Clay Ryan – Denison University (XC and track)

Edward Sinnott – Dickinson College (lacrosse)

J.D. Spotts – Randolph-Macon (lacrosse)

Quin Timmerman – Furman (lacrosse)

Nigel Williams – Northwestern (football)

DINWIDDIE

D’Anta Johnson – East Carolina (football)

HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Malcolm Greene – Clemson (football)

A.J. Wells – JMU (football)

Suirad Ware – East Carolina (football)

Evan Robinson – VMI (football)

Daytione Smith – Marshall (football)

THOMAS DALE

Chris Tyree – Notre Dame (football)

Jasiah Williams – Richmond (football)

Cole Garrett – VMI (baseball)

Max Trias – LaSalle (swimming)

Jacob Craig – Charleston (volleyball)