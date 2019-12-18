× 17th Annual Miracle of Christmas-Live at the Zoo

RICHMOND, Va.– 17TH Annual Miracle of Christmas-Live at the Zoo, December 21-23.

The annual pageant is a reenactment of the Christmas Story with zoo animals and cast members set against a period-appropriate backdrop presented at 7:00, 7:45 and 8:30 p.m. Gates will open at 6:15 pm. The Metro Richmond Zoo is located at 8300 Beaver Bridge Road, Moseley, Virginia behind Grange Hall Elementary School off Hull Street Road in Chesterfield County. Admission and parking are free.

Each pageant lasts twenty minutes with three performances per evening with musical performances from local community, school, and church instrumental and vocal groups between each pageant. The pageant is open to the community free of charge thanks to volunteers who donate their time and talent. The 2019 pageant will be Overflow parking is available at Grange Hall Elementary School with free shuttle service to the zoo. Refreshments will be sold for a nominal fee to benefit local charities. For more information, call (804) 739-5666, or visit the website at www.metrorichmondzoo.com.