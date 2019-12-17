× VUU buys neighboring motel as part of ‘historic decision’

RICHMOND, Va. — After soliciting development proposals earlier this year, Virginia Union University has closed on its purchase of a neighboring motel property it has eyed for an expansion of its campus in Richmond’s Northside.

VUU paid $2.9 million for the Budget Inn of Richmond motel at 2201 N. Lombardy St. in a deal that closed Dec. 5, city property records show. The 0.9-acre property at the corner of Lombardy and Brook Road is directly across the intersection from the university’s campus.

