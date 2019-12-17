Trucks crash, spill potatoes and chicken along Hopewell highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOPEWELL, Va - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving two tractor-trailers along I-295 Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the Oaklawn Boulevard exit, forcing police to close all southbound lanes.

Denis Chirino, 49, was charged, according to Virginia State Police, after he lost control of his truck, hit the guardrail, jackknifed, and overturned across all southbound lanes. When he overturned, his tractor-trailer lost its load of potatoes.

A second tractor-trailer then hit the first tractor-trailer and lost part of its haul of raw chicken.

Medics transported Chirino to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the second tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being extricated from his vehicle.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.