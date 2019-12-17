Chesterfield teacher, football coach charged with child sex crimes

The Story of Lawrence Jackson, a former official White House Photographer

Posted 3:35 pm, December 17, 2019, by and

Lawrence Jackson is a talented DC Based photographer whose career has taken him to Rural Virginia to the Oval Office and Beyond. His new book is called ‘Yes We Did: Photos & Behind the Scenes Stories Celebrating our First African American President’. Lawrence tells the story of his passion for photography and his experience is a former official White House Photographer. To see images and learn more about Lawrence, visit www.jacksonimages.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.