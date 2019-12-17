Lawrence Jackson is a talented DC Based photographer whose career has taken him to Rural Virginia to the Oval Office and Beyond. His new book is called ‘Yes We Did: Photos & Behind the Scenes Stories Celebrating our First African American President’. Lawrence tells the story of his passion for photography and his experience is a former official White House Photographer. To see images and learn more about Lawrence, visit www.jacksonimages.com.
The Story of Lawrence Jackson, a former official White House Photographer
