December is a month full of festive holidays. We are fast approaching the kickoff of Hannukah on December 22, Christmas on December 25, and Kwanzaa on December 26. The Elegba Folklore Society, Richmond’s Cultural Ambassador, presents the 2019 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival on Saturday, December 28 from 1 pm to 8 pm at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, located at 1000 Mosby Street in Richmond, Virginia. Janine Bell, the festival coordinator, tells us about one of the largest Kwanzaa celebrations on the east coast. For festival information, visit www.efsinc.org.
The 2019 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival
-
Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village
-
Illuminate Light Show & Santa’s Village
-
JP JumPers Foundation Special Needs Show
-
Graham Woodlief and Tim Brock present the Virginia Thanksgiving Festival
-
The holiday season is the Best PART of Virginia
-
-
R Home Magazine presents “Holiday House Tours”
-
Weekend Events: Ashland Train Day & Urbanna Oyster Festival & More
-
A-List Weekend Events: Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk & More
-
A-List Weekend Events: Richmond Oktoberfest, Powhatan Festival of the Grape, OystoberFest & More
-
The 2019 Virginia Children’s Book Festival
-
-
🏠Weekend Events: Richmond Home Show, Folk Festival, Mac & Cheese Festival and more
-
Funky tunes from the Johnny Lee Long Band
-
Migos, Post Malone, Foo Fighters headline 2020 ‘Something in the Water’ festival