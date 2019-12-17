Please enable Javascript to watch this video

December is a month full of festive holidays. We are fast approaching the kickoff of Hannukah on December 22, Christmas on December 25, and Kwanzaa on December 26. The Elegba Folklore Society, Richmond’s Cultural Ambassador, presents the 2019 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival on Saturday, December 28 from 1 pm to 8 pm at Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, located at 1000 Mosby Street in Richmond, Virginia. Janine Bell, the festival coordinator, tells us about one of the largest Kwanzaa celebrations on the east coast. For festival information, visit www.efsinc.org.