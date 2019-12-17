Mastering The Art of Etiquette in the Holiday Season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cynthia Wein Lett, an international etiquette expert and author of ‘The Art of Etiquette: An Adult Coloring Book’, provides tips for everything you need to know this holiday season. Learn the “do’s and don’ts” of entertaining, attending a party, gift giving, and more. Cynthia Wein Lett is the Founder and Executive Director of the International Society of Protocol and Etiquette Professionals. For more information, please visit www.letgroup.com or www.theartofetiquettebook.com.