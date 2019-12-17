Chesterfield teacher, football coach charged with child sex crimes

Mastering The Art of Etiquette in the Holiday Season

Posted 3:34 pm, December 17, 2019, by and

Cynthia Wein Lett, an international etiquette expert and author of ‘The Art of Etiquette: An Adult Coloring Book’, provides tips for everything you need to know this holiday season. Learn the “do’s and don’ts” of entertaining, attending a party, gift giving, and more. Cynthia Wein Lett is the Founder and Executive Director of the International Society of Protocol and Etiquette Professionals. For more information, please visit www.letgroup.com or www.theartofetiquettebook.com.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.