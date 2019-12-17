Making the Holidays Healthier & Easier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With all the parties, shopping, and obligations, holidays can be overwhelming and exhausting. It’s common to lose focus on your health goals and later regret your actions. We can enjoy the holidays and maintain our healthy behaviors by making things as easy on ourselves as possible. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Jill Weisenberger, MS, RDN, CDE, CHWC, FAND of The Dairy Alliance, gives us tips for entertaining, navigating a buffet, and exercising during the holiday season. For more helpful tips from Jill, visitwww.jillweisenberger.com.