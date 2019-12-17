× Missing Henrico teen last spotted walking along West Broad Street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Police have issued a second alert for a missing Henrico teen.

Madison E. Pate, 17, was reported missing by her family on November 8.

“[She was] last seen in the area of Parham and Broad on December 4, 2019,” a Henrico Police spokesperson said. “Madison was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and fleece pajama pants. Madison may need medication.”

She was last seen wearing a Kickback Jack’s gray hoodie and carrying a camouflage backpack, according to her mother.

Anyone with information is ask to contact Henrico Police at 804.501.5000.