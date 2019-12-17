× Lauryn Hill coming to Richmond in March 2020

RICHMOND, Va. — Grammy-winning singer Lauryn Hill is returning to Richmond in March 2020 for a concert at the Dominion Energy Center.

Hill rose to prominence in the 1990s as a member of The Fugees. Hill’s debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, released August 25, 1998, won a record breaking five Grammys Awards.

Hill’s tour stop in Richmond comes after her “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th Anniversary Tour” in 2018 and 2019.

The show will be held at Dominion Energy Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 8 p.m.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday December 20 at 10 a.m.

Tickets, beginning at $49.50, will be available at the Dominion Energy Center and Altria Theater box offices, DominionEnergyCenter.com, Etix.com and by phone charge at 800‐514‐ETIX (3849).