Laura French gifts family memorial plaque to honor murdered security guard

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond church will carry on the name of a murdered security guard as part of CBS 6’s Month of Giving.

CBS 6 Investigative Reporter Laura French surprised the family of Damion West Sr. Sunday at Temple of Judah Ministries.

Pastor Melvin Williams Jr. called Patricia Blowe up during service for what she thought was a special presentation when French came out to surprise her.

Blowe broke out in tears of joy and exclaimed, “I love you!”

“Ever since I met you, you stole my heart," French said. "The two things I wanted to be able to give you from the beginning after learning about the tragedy you endured that your son was brutally murdered and as a mother, I cannot imagine your grief, was that justice had been served, which I have not been able to give you yet, and that your son’s memory would never die, that he would be memorialized. That’s something I am going to be able to give you today."

“We are going to dedicate a pew today in memory of your son Damion West,” French added.

French had a memorial plaque made and she placed it on the pew where the family sits each Sunday.

It reads:

Damion L. West Sr.

09/20/80-07/09/09

In Loving Memory of

a Son, Brother,

Father & Security Guard

Pastor Williams blessed the pew with a prayer.

“Father we thank you for the life of Damion God we thank you. For him to be the security guard that he was to provide protection and security for our community.”

French also had personalized memorial gifts made for the family.

West was found beaten to death near his crashed patrol vehicle on July 9,2009 while he was working as a security guard at the Ivy Walk Apartment complex in Chesterfield County. Police say they are confident they will solve this case.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible with help from our friends at Loyalty Automotive. Look for new Month of Giving segments each day on CBS 6 News.