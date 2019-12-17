Driver seriously injured in I-295 crash involving 2 tractor-trailers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – One person was seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and two tractor-trailers on Interstate 1-295 in Hanover County Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police say troopers responded to the crash, near mile marker 34, at approximately 3:28 p.m.

An investigation revealed that a pickup truck traveling southbound veered over and struck a tractor-trailer, which then struck another tractor-trailer. The first tractor-trailer overcorrected and veered off-road, hit a guardrail and went down a ditch line, partially overturning.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The two other drivers were checked at scene for minor injuries.

Everyone was wearing seatbelts, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

The right two lanes remain closed on I-295 southbound. The backup is three miles. VDOT is advising drivers to expect delays and ramp closures until crash cleanup is complete.