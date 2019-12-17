DENIED! No, we can’t broadcast the VCU game. Here’s why.

Posted 2:53 pm, December 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:57PM, December 17, 2019

RICHMOND, VA - NOVEMBER 08: Marcus Santos-Silva #14 of the VCU Rams defends a shot from Thomas Bell #13 of the North Texas Mean Green in the second half during a game at Stuart C. Siegel Center on November 8, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. — When the VCU Rams (8-2) tip off against College of Charleston Wednesday night, many Rams fans won’t be able to find the game on traditional TV.

Charleston is part of the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) and the CAA has a deal with an over-the-top (OTT) network called Flosports to stream some of the league’s games.

VCU fans, looking forward to watching the Rams play Wednesday, reached out to WTVR CBS 6 to ask if the station could pick up the live feed.

A spokesperson for VCU athletics said they asked about the possibility of providing the live feed to the television station, but that request was denied.

Fans interested in watching the games on Roku, Apple TV, their computers, phones, etc. can sign up for Flosports here. Note: A Flosports subscription costs $12.50 a month.

Fans can also find the game on Rams Radio.

