'Clover' the Labrador joins Chesterfield County's Fire and EMS team

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — There’s a new employee on Chesterfield County’s Fire and EMS team – and she has four legs.

Clover, a 17-month-old Labrador, joined the Fire Marshal’s office on December 7. Clover is trained in accelerant detection and will assist fire investigators in determining the cause of fires.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) training program pairs a fire investigator and canine to work alongside each other during a fire investigation.

Assistant Fire Marshal Lieutenant C.F. Shedd and Clover will be a team working together to investigate the causes of fires in Chesterfield County and the region. They attended the 5-week training program and graduated on December 6, 2019 and Clover began her service on December 7.