Chesterfield student arrested for gun, drugs and alcohol after K9 sweep

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield County high school student has been arrested for possessing a gun, drugs and alcohol on school property.

The discovery occurred during a scheduled drug K9 sweep at Matoaca High School on Monday, December 16. Police say a K9 alerted officers to a vehicle in the student parking lot.

Police say school administrators attempted to locate the 17-year-old student, but he was not located on school property. The student has not been identified because he is underage.

Officers discovered what “appeared to be marijuana” and other controlled substances, alcohol and an unloaded handgun inside the vehicle.

An officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint for underage possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while in possession of drugs, possession of marijuana, underage possession of alcohol, common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A detention order was issued for the student, who was located and transported to juvenile detention.