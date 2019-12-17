Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – About 1.3 million Virginians are covered in a Medicaid program, which equates to about 22% of the entire population. Anthem HealthKeepers Plus covers 400,000 Virginians for their Medicaid health plan. Jennie Reynolds, President of Anthem HealthKeepers Plus, shares information about open enrollment, expanded Medicaid eligibility for adults in Virginia and who may qualify. For more information about Anthem HealthKeepers Plus open enrollment, visit their website by clicking here. To learn more about Medicaid expansion, contact Cover Virginia at 1-855-242-8282 or visit their website by clicking here.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY ANTHEM HEALTHKEEPERS PLUS}