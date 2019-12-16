× Virginia restaurant owner says thieves stole 150 pounds of meat

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are looking for two thieves caught on camera stealing meat from a Mexican restaurant in Norfolk.

The burglary happened early Friday morning at Jessy’s Taco Bistro in Ghent, according to the incident report. The thieves made out 150 pounds of meat, which was all of the meat in their freezer, the report states.

The restaurant’s owner, Jorge Romero, told WTKR that the break-in has set them back by between $500 – $650.

Romero said cameras captured the duo coming into the back of the establishment around midnight.

He said they came back around 3 a.m., with a crowbar and forced their way inside.

The two thieves were last seen leaving the location in an unknown vehicle.

Romero says this is their slow season so every dollar counts.

If you know anything about this crime, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.