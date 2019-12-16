× Starr Hill brewing Richmond-exclusive beer in Scott’s Addition

RICHMOND, Va. — A brewery from the Blue Ridge Mountains has opened an outpost in Scott’s Addition, the latest in a series of satellite taprooms that the 20-year-old beermaker plans to open across the state.

Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop opened over the weekend at 3406 W. Leigh St. The 8,500-square-foot location includes a stage, a 10-barrel brew system and 24 beers on tap, both inside and on the roof.

