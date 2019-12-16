Richmond Police searching for missing man with health problems

RICHMOND, Va. — A 67-year-old man missing out of Richmond has several health problems, Richmond Police say.

Alvin A. Edwards, Jr., 63, was reported missing from Kindred Spirits Assisted Living Facility at 1206 N 28th Street.

He suffers from several health conditions and has not checked in with his family in over three days, which is unusual, police say.

Edwards was last seen wearing a black jacket and baseball cap.

He is approximately 5’ 9” and weighs about 200 pounds.

Edwards also usually travels with a black backpack.

Anyone who sees Alvin A. Edwards, Jr. or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Pavlenko at (804) 646-5419 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or www.7801000.com [7801000.com].

